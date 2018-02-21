Bishop draws Wednesday's start against the Ducks, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Bishop was lit up for four goals on five shots Sunday against the Sharks, which is a major blemish on a previously stellar February. In his previous four outings this month, Bishop has four wins and a .933 save percentage. The Ducks offense has been stagnant lately, averaging 2.29 goals over the last seven games. However, getting yanked after almost allowing a goal on every shot faced Sunday, Bishop's confidence could be shaken, and fantasy owners should proceed with caution.