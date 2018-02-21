Stars' Ben Bishop: Chance for redemption Wednesday
Bishop draws Wednesday's start against the Ducks, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Bishop was lit up for four goals on five shots Sunday against the Sharks, which is a major blemish on a previously stellar February. In his previous four outings this month, Bishop has four wins and a .933 save percentage. The Ducks offense has been stagnant lately, averaging 2.29 goals over the last seven games. However, getting yanked after almost allowing a goal on every shot faced Sunday, Bishop's confidence could be shaken, and fantasy owners should proceed with caution.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...