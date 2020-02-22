Stars' Ben Bishop: Chased from divisional showdown

Bishop allowed four goals on 13 shots in 24:45 of Friday's 5-1 loss to the Blues.

Bishop was replaced by Anton Khudobin in goal after the Blues' Jaden Schwartz staked his team to a 4-0 lead. The loss will go to Bishop, who dropped to 21-13-4 with a 2.45 GAA and a .922 save percentage in 41 appearances. The 33-year-old has allowed three or more goals in six of his last 10 outings -- that's rather unlike his usual level of play. It would not be a surprise to see Khudobin get the nod for Sunday's game against the Blackhawks.