Stars' Ben Bishop: Claims net Friday

Bishop will tend the home twine Friday versus the Blues, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Bishop has performed admirably between the pipes in his last three starts, going 3-0-0 with a 2.30 GAA and a .933 save percentage. He also owns noticeably better home splits, carrying a 2.06 GAA and a .934 save percentage into Friday evening's matchup with a St. Louis squad that has tallied three or fewer goals in each of its last four contests.