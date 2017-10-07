Stars' Ben Bishop: Cleared after concussion scare
Bishop (concussion) was cleared after skating Saturday morning, but will not start in the second night of back-to-back contests for Dallas, Jeremy Rutherford of the Athletic reports.
The 30-year-old left in the third period of Friday's contest against Vegas after taking a puck to the mask. The Stars avoid a scare by getting Bishop back so soon after the incident. Barring any changes, the big 6-foot-7 netminder should be back between the pipes Tuesday night against Detroit.
