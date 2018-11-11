Bishop made 29 saves in a 5-4 overtime loss to Nashville.

Big Ben has allowed three or more goals in four of his last five starts. And he has seen some time on the bench since the start of November in favor of Anton Khudobin, who has been sharper in comparison. The Stars may continue to alternate goaltenders as long as Dobby is hot and Bishop is not. Pay close attention who is starting for the Stars before automatically going with Bishop. At least for now.