Stars' Ben Bishop: Collects third straight win Thursday

Bishop saved 19 of 22 shots during Thursday's 4-3 win over Chicago.

The first-year Star has now won five of his past six contests with a .937 save percentage and 1.94 GAA. Dallas has cleaned up considerably defensively in front of Bishop, and while his .910 and 2.63 marks for the campaign are nothing to write home about, the veteran's recent improvement is encouraging. This could prove to be a buy-low spot in some fantasy circles.