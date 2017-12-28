Stars' Ben Bishop: Comes up short against Minnesota

Bishop made 27 saves on 30 shots in Wednesday's loss to the Wild.

While Bishop didn't play poorly in the defeat, this marks the second straight game in which he's given up three goals. The 31-year-old is having a rocky season and falls to 15-10-2 with a .910 save percentage. He's valuable due to his heavy workload, but Bishop's inconsistency and lacking rate stats make him mainly of value in deep leagues.