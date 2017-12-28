Stars' Ben Bishop: Comes up short against Minnesota
Bishop made 27 saves on 30 shots in Wednesday's loss to the Wild.
While Bishop didn't play poorly in the defeat, this marks the second straight game in which he's given up three goals. The 31-year-old is having a rocky season and falls to 15-10-2 with a .910 save percentage. He's valuable due to his heavy workload, but Bishop's inconsistency and lacking rate stats make him mainly of value in deep leagues.
More News
-
Stars' Ben Bishop: Defending net against Wild•
-
Stars' Ben Bishop: Stands tall against Predators•
-
Stars' Ben Bishop: Guarding cage Saturday•
-
Stars' Ben Bishop: Blanks Blackhawks for third shutout•
-
Stars' Ben Bishop: Starting Thursday against Chicago•
-
Stars' Ben Bishop: Surrenders four goals in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...