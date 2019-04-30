Stars' Ben Bishop: Comes up short in Game 3
Bishop stopped 30 of 34 shots during Monday's 4-3 loss to the Blues in Game 3 of their Western Conference Second Round series.
The netminder wasn't especially sharp, getting beaten 87 seconds into the game and then allowing the game-winner with 98 seconds left in the third period. Bishop will take a 2.26 GAA and .931 save percentage through nine postseason starts into Wednesday's Game 4, with Dallas looking to avoid falling into a 3-1 hole.
