Stars' Ben Bishop: Comes up short in Game 3

Bishop stopped 30 of 34 shots during Monday's 4-3 loss to the Blues in Game 3 of their Western Conference Second Round series.

The netminder wasn't especially sharp, getting beaten 87 seconds into the game and then allowing the game-winner with 98 seconds left in the third period. Bishop will take a 2.26 GAA and .931 save percentage through nine postseason starts into Wednesday's Game 4, with Dallas looking to avoid falling into a 3-1 hole.