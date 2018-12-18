Stars' Ben Bishop: Countering potent Flames attack

Bishop was first off the ice at morning skate as he prepares to face the Flames at home Tuesday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Bishop's mired in a three-game funk having allowed 10 goals on 78 shots over a bumpy road trip against conference foes in the Golden Knights, Ducks and Avalanche, respectively. The Flames figure to pose the biggest challenge yet as leaders of the Pacific Division, but it's worth noting that Bishop has been lights out at home based on a 7-2-1 record, 2.22 GAA and .930 save percentage over nine games this season.