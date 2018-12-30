Stars' Ben Bishop: Cruises to victory

Bishop earned a home win over the Red Wings on Saturday, setting aside 33 of 34 shots for a 5-1 outcome.

The only damage against Bishop was a power-play marker from Dylan Larkin, who extended his point streak to 13 games. As for the 6-foot-7, 225-pound netminder, he's won two straight while continuing to chisel out his best rate stats in years. Bishop owns a 2.25 GAA and .926 save percentage through 24 games -- you would have to go back to his stellar 2015-16 campaign with the Lightning to see the last time the American backstop's played this well.