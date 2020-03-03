Stars' Ben Bishop: Dealing with lower-body issue
Bishop (lower body) won't dress for Tuesday's game against the Oilers.
Although Bishop won't dress against Edmonton, he was able to practice Tuesday morning and is considered day-to-day with his lower-body issue, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him back between the pipes Thursday against the Predators. With Bishop unavailalbe, Anton Khudobin will guard the goal against the Oilers while Jake Oettinger serves as his backup.
