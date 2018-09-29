Stars' Ben Bishop: Dealing with minor strain
Bishop is dealing with a "mild muscle strain" which kept him out of practice Saturday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Primary backup Anton Khudobin reportedly is dealing with the same issue, so the Stars will turn to Colton Point as the emergency replacement goalie for Sunday's preseason finale versus the visiting Avalanche. This latest report indicates that Bishop should be fit to practice Tuesday, and the top two goalies in Dallas aren't in any real danger of getting a late start to the new campaign.
