Bishop underwent knee surgery in May which affected his availability for the playoffs, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bishop ended up ceding the No. 1 job to Anton Khudobin during the Stars' lengthy playoff run, appearing in just three games during the postseason due to his ongoing knee issues. He is, however, fully expected to be ready for the start of the 2020-21 campaign, and Anton Khudobin is set to hit the market as an unrestricted free agent, so Bishop's job as Dallas' starter appears to be fully secure. The 33-year-old netminder put together another impressive regular season in 2019-20, finishing the year with a 21-16-4 record to go with a 2.50 GAA and .920 save percentage.