Stars' Ben Bishop: Defeated in shootout
Bishop made 27 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Wild on Sunday.
Bishop was perfect at even strength Sunday, stopping all 22 such shots, but a late power-play goal by Zach Parise sent the game into extra time. Nothing was decided in overtime, and three of four Wild shooters were able to solve Bishop during the shootout. Bishop will take a 9-6-1 record into Tuesday's game at Winnipeg, along with a 2.20 GAA and .928 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.