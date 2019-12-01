Stars' Ben Bishop: Defeated in shootout

Bishop made 27 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Wild on Sunday.

Bishop was perfect at even strength Sunday, stopping all 22 such shots, but a late power-play goal by Zach Parise sent the game into extra time. Nothing was decided in overtime, and three of four Wild shooters were able to solve Bishop during the shootout. Bishop will take a 9-6-1 record into Tuesday's game at Winnipeg, along with a 2.20 GAA and .928 save percentage.