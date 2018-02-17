Bishop will start in goal Sunday night against host San Jose, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Bishop was stellar in Friday's game against the Blues, as he set aside 28 of 29 shots for his 24th win of the season. Dallas' primary puck plugger is snagging wins more often than not, and his ratios (2.46 GAA, .919 save percentage) are serviceable as well. He figures to be a fine play against a Sharks team that's ranked 16th in the league in scoring at 2.86 goals per game.