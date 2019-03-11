Stars' Ben Bishop: Defending cage Tuesday
Bishop will guard the crease for Tuesday's road clash with Buffalo, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Bishop is riding a three-game winning streak in which he recorded a pair of shutouts and gave up just one goal on 89 shots (.989 save percentage). The netminder has never lost in regulation to the Sabres, as he is 11-0-1 with a 1.48 GAA in 12 career matchups with Buffalo and will look to continue dominating this matchup Tuesday.
