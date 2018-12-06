Bishop will start in net Friday against the Sharks, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Bishop was superb in his return from injured reserve Saturday, setting aside 24 of the 25 shots he faced against the Canucks to pick up his ninth win of the season. He's been spectacular on home ice as well this season, owning a 2.25 GAA and a .925 save percentage over eight appearances.

