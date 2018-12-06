Stars' Ben Bishop: Defending goal Friday
Bishop will start in net Friday against the Sharks, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Bishop was superb in his return from injured reserve Saturday, setting aside 24 of the 25 shots he faced against the Canucks to pick up his ninth win of the season. He's been spectacular on home ice as well this season, owning a 2.25 GAA and a .925 save percentage over eight appearances.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...