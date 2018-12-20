Stars' Ben Bishop: Defending home cage
Bishop will start in goal Thursday night against the visiting Blackhawks, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Bishop is 11-8-1 with robust peripherals, including a 2.35 GAA and .922 save percentage. He's only permitted 13 goals on 167 shots through six December appearances, and now Dallas' chief puck plugger will clash against a Blackhawks team that has experienced the misfortune of losing its top goalie, Corey Crawford, to another concussion.
