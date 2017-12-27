Stars' Ben Bishop: Defending net against Wild
Bishop will be between the pipes for Wednesday's matchup with Minnesota, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.
Bishop earned wins in each of his previous two outings, including a 24-save, shutout performance versus the Blackhawks. The netminder is prone to streaks and could be on the upswing after shaking off a stretch of four consecutive losses. The Wild are putting just 28.8 shots on net per game -- second lowest in the NHL -- so it could be a lighter workload for the veteran Wednesday.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...