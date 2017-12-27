Stars' Ben Bishop: Defending net against Wild

Bishop will be between the pipes for Wednesday's matchup with Minnesota, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Bishop earned wins in each of his previous two outings, including a 24-save, shutout performance versus the Blackhawks. The netminder is prone to streaks and could be on the upswing after shaking off a stretch of four consecutive losses. The Wild are putting just 28.8 shots on net per game -- second lowest in the NHL -- so it could be a lighter workload for the veteran Wednesday.

