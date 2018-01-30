Bishop will patrol the blue paint for Tuesday night's game against the Kings, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Bishop's last four starts have been a mixed bag of sorts -- he's had a bad start that led to a loss, a bad start that led to a win, a good start that led to a win, and a good start that led to a loss. Because of this, it makes it difficult to predict how he might fare Tuesday night, especially against a Kings team that has had its fair share of struggles recently after a good start to the season, losing seven of its last nine contests.