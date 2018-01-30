Stars' Ben Bishop: Defending net Tuesday
Bishop will patrol the blue paint for Tuesday night's game against the Kings, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Bishop's last four starts have been a mixed bag of sorts -- he's had a bad start that led to a loss, a bad start that led to a win, a good start that led to a win, and a good start that led to a loss. Because of this, it makes it difficult to predict how he might fare Tuesday night, especially against a Kings team that has had its fair share of struggles recently after a good start to the season, losing seven of its last nine contests.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...