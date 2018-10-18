Stars' Ben Bishop: Designated home starter Friday
Bishop will cover the home net against the Wild on Friday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Bishop allowed three goals on 23 shots to the Senators on Monday, resulting in his second loss of the young season. He'll carry a 2.55 GAA and .913 save percentage into this next contest against a Wild club that is winless through a pair of road games (minus-5 goal differential) in the infancy of the 2018-19 campaign.
