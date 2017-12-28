Stars' Ben Bishop: Designated starter Friday
Bishop will work between the pipes as Friday's home starter versus the Blues, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
The Stars deployed Kari Lehtonen against the Notes on Oct. 7 because Bishop was working his way back from a concussion at the time, but the backup yielded four goals on 21 shots to take the road loss. While Bishop's .904 save percentage through seven December contests leaves a lot to be desired, he's clearly entrenched as the No. 1 in Dallas, making him a set-and-forget type in season-long settings.
