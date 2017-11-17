Stars' Ben Bishop: Disappoints against former club

Bishop allowed six goals on just 28 shots during Thursday's 6-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay entered averaging the most goals per 60 minutes (3.95) in the league, so this was a daunting matchup for Bishop. However, it's further discouraging that he's now surrendered 11 goals through his past two starts. Still, Dallas has shown considerable improvement defensively this season and allowed the fifth fewest high-danger scoring chances (9.93) in the league, so downgrading Bishop is probably premature. It's not out of the question to be selective with his matchups moving forward, though.