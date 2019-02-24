Stars' Ben Bishop: Does everything but score
Bishop made 28 saves in a 3-0 loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday.
Bishop was returning to the blue paint after a two-week absence due to yet another injury. He remains a strong statistical performer for his owners, even when his teammates can't seem to score. Perhaps Saturday's addition of Mats Zuccarello will give Bishop and the Stars more offence than their previous one-line approach.
