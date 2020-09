Bishop yielded four goals on 19 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Avalanche in Game 5.

Bishop, who had missed eight games with an undisclosed injury, was not sharp in his 13:43 of action Monday. The Stars had a defensive collapse in general, but Bishop wasn't able to bail then out. He's allowed exactly four goals in all three of his playoff appearances so far, facing 77 shots in that span. Anton Khudobin, who gave up two tallies on 22 shots in relief of Bishop, seems likely to start Wednesday's Game 6.