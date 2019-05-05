Stars' Ben Bishop: Draws Game 6 start

Bishop will patrol the home crease for Sunday's Game 6 against the Blues, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bishop has been solid in the series thus far, going 3-2-0 with a 2.42 GAA and .923 save percentage in five starts. He seems to have shaken off the blocker-side struggles that plagued him in Game 3 of this series specifically. The 32-year-old has performed much better at home than on the road in his career, as evidenced by his .924 save percentage and 2.18 GAA at home compared to a .916 save percentage and 2.45 GAA on the road.