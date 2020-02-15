Stars' Ben Bishop: Draws road start

Bishop will guard the road cage for Saturday's game against Montreal, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Bishop will draw another start after he stymied Toronto on Thursday, stopping 29 of 31 shots en route to the victory. The 33-year-old will face a decent matchup against a Canadiens offense that ranks 17th in goals per contest this campaign (2.95). Bishop has been dominant against Montreal in his career, posting a 13-4-4 record along with a .937 save percentage and 1.75 GAA across 22 appearances.