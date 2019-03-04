Stars' Ben Bishop: Draws second consecutive start
Bishop will start in goal for Tuesday's home tilt against the Rangers, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Since returning from injury Feb. 23, Bishop perhaps deserved a better fate, accumulating a 1-2-0 record to go along with a 1.68 GAA and .953 save percentage. The 32-year-old will face a decent matchup against a Rangers offense that ranks 21st in goals per game (2.83). Bishop has dominated the Rangers in his career, racking up a 10-2-0 record with a .931 save percentage and 1.91 GAA.
