Stars' Ben Bishop: Draws start in Vancouver
Bishop will defend the crease for Monday night's road game against the Canucks, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
After winning four starts in a row, Bishop has fallen into a miniature slump of late, allowing eight goals on 52 shots in his last two outings, which included being pulled from Tuesday's loss to the Avalanche. The veteran keeper will have to turn it around against a hot Vancouver squad that has scored 15 goals on its way to four consecutive wins.
