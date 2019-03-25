Stars' Ben Bishop: Draws tough road assignment
Bishop will scuff up the road crease Monday in Winnipeg, Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Bishop has been tremendous of late, allowing a total of five goals en route to a 6-1-0 record over his past seven games. That said, he'll face a stiff test here against a Jets team that's dominated in its own building, averaging 3.79 goals per game.
