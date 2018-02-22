Stars' Ben Bishop: Drops another decision Wednesday
Bishop stopped 15 of 17 shots in Wednesday's 2-0 loss to the Ducks.
He's now lost three of his last four starts, posting an ugly 4.17 GAA and .845 save percentage despite facing fewer than 30 shots in each of them. Bishop will take a seat Thursday against the Kings in the second game of a back-to-back, giving him a chance to clear his head, but he'll need to snap out of this slump quickly if the Stars are going to hold onto a playoff spot in the tight Western Conference standings.
