Stars' Ben Bishop: Drops fourth straight start
Bishop allowed four goals on 29 shots in Sunday's 5-1 loss to Calgary.
The struggles continued for Bishop and the Stars, the former having allowed 10 goals in his last two outings. Bishop's losing skid also reached four games and he'll have to wait until Dec. 28 against Colorado to try righting the ship. Despite the recent slump, Bishop's overall numbers remain solid at 12-9-3 with a 2.36 GAA and .924 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.