Stars' Ben Bishop: Drops fourth straight start

Bishop allowed four goals on 29 shots in Sunday's 5-1 loss to Calgary.

The struggles continued for Bishop and the Stars, the former having allowed 10 goals in his last two outings. Bishop's losing skid also reached four games and he'll have to wait until Dec. 28 against Colorado to try righting the ship. Despite the recent slump, Bishop's overall numbers remain solid at 12-9-3 with a 2.36 GAA and .924 save percentage.