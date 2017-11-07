Stars' Ben Bishop: Drops second straight to Jets

Bishop saved 22 of 25 shots during Monday's 4-1 loss to Winnipeg.

Bishop also lost his previous outing to the Jets, and he's now allowed three goals or more in six of his last seven appearances for a disappointing .892 save percentage and 3.60 GAA. Those are concerning marks because Dallas has been far from a defensive juggernaut over the past few seasons. Additionally, backup Kari Lehtonen sports serviceable .914 and 2.40 marks. It's far too early to abandon ship, though, as the Stars have made a long-term commitment to Bishop. He'll likely draw in again for a home start against the Islanders on Friday.