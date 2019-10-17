Stars' Ben Bishop: Dumped by Jackets
Bishop stopped 32 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.
The veteran netminder kept the Stars in the game with some timely saves after they fell behind 2-0 in the first period, but Sonny Milano's highlight-reel game-winner in the third will probably haunt his nightmares -- the Jackets winger split the defense on a rush from the blue line, then tucked the puck between his own legs and flipped it over Bishop's shoulder from behind his skate. Bishop has a 1-4-1 record to begin the season with a 2.84 GAA and .899 save percentage.
