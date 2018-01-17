Stars' Ben Bishop: Earns 20th win
Bishop saved 13 of 15 shots during Tuesday's 4-2 win over Detroit.
The American netminder wasn't tasked with many shots, and he easily held down the fort to grab his 20th win of the campaign. Bishop is proving to be a solid fantasy asset during his first tour of duty with the Stars, and while his .916 save percentage and 2.51 GAA aren't standout marks, owners will take them considering the volatility throughout the goalie position this season. Additionally, the boost of starting for a Stanley Cup contender shouldn't go unappreciated.
More News
-
Stars' Ben Bishop: Slated to start Tuesday•
-
Stars' Ben Bishop: Falls apart in third period Saturday•
-
Stars' Ben Bishop: Receives starting nod Saturday•
-
Stars' Ben Bishop: Hottest goalie over last five games•
-
Stars' Ben Bishop: Will patrol crease Saturday•
-
Stars' Ben Bishop: Makes 39 saves to defeat Devils•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...