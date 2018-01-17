Bishop saved 13 of 15 shots during Tuesday's 4-2 win over Detroit.

The American netminder wasn't tasked with many shots, and he easily held down the fort to grab his 20th win of the campaign. Bishop is proving to be a solid fantasy asset during his first tour of duty with the Stars, and while his .916 save percentage and 2.51 GAA aren't standout marks, owners will take them considering the volatility throughout the goalie position this season. Additionally, the boost of starting for a Stanley Cup contender shouldn't go unappreciated.