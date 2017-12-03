Stars' Ben Bishop: Earns shootout victory

Bishop turned away 32 of 34 shots in Saturday's shootout victory over the Blackhawks.

Bishop has been rolling of late and his performance Saturday was certainly one of his better games of the season. The 31-year-old has now collected four straight victories, bringing him to 13-7-0 on the year. Bishop's .912 save percentage isn't perfect, but he's trending in the right direction and getting the nod almost every night for Dallas. Get him in your lineup.