Bishop allowed three goals on 27 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights on Sunday.

This ends quite a hot streak for Bishop that saw him go 4-0-0 with a .958 save percentage in the last five games. Still, owners have to be pleased with the overall product from Bishop. He is 10-6-1 with a .925 save percentage and a 2.28 GAA. That's a significant improve over his numbers from his first season in Dallas.