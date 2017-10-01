Play

Stars' Ben Bishop: Ends preseason with a thud

Bishop allowed five goals to the Wild in the Stars' preseason finale Saturday.

It wasn't a great showing for Bishop on Saturday. He allowed five goals on 24 shots for a .792 save percentage. However, it does not change his standing with the team. He's the unquestioned starter to kick off the season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories