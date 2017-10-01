Stars' Ben Bishop: Ends preseason with a thud
Bishop allowed five goals to the Wild in the Stars' preseason finale Saturday.
It wasn't a great showing for Bishop on Saturday. He allowed five goals on 24 shots for a .792 save percentage. However, it does not change his standing with the team. He's the unquestioned starter to kick off the season.
