Stars' Ben Bishop: Enjoying another strong season
Bishop has compiled a 21-16-4 record while posting a 2.50 GAA and .920 save percentage in 44 appearances this season.
Bishop hasn't been able to replicate the numbers he posted a season ago (27-15-2 record, 1.98 GAA, .934 save percentage), but it's hard to complain about a third straight 20-plus win campaign and a .920 save percentage. If the NHL ultimately resumes regular-season play, the 33-year-old netminder could pick up 3-to-5 more victories down the stretch.
