Stars' Ben Bishop: Evens series with win

Bishop stopped 27 of 29 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Blues in Game 4.

Bishop got enough support from the team around him to make sure the Stars leave home with the series tied at two games apiece. He's allowed 11 goals in four games in the series, and will look to give the Stars a lead in Friday's Game 5.

More News
Our Latest Stories