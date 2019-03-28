Stars' Ben Bishop: Exits after non-contact injury

Bishop left Wednesday's game against the Flames in the second period following a non-contact injury, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Non-contact injuries can often result in extended absences, but Bishop will likely head for further testing before a determination on his status is made. Look for Anton Khudobin, who replaced Bishop on Wednesday, to take over the primary netminding duties if Bishop's injury winds up costing him additional time.