Stars' Ben Bishop: Exits with injury

Bishop is considered questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Wild due to a lower-body injury, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The fact that Bishop is considered questionable to return suggests his injury likely isn't overly serious, but the Stars are currently leading Minnesota 3-1 midway through the second period, so they probably won't risk exacerbating the issue by putting him back in. Another update on the American netminder's status should be released ahead of Friday's matchup with Vegas.