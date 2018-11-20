Stars' Ben Bishop: Exits with lower-body injury
Bishop (lower body) will not return to Monday's road contest against the Rangers, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Bishop stopped 12-of-13 shots in the first two periods before being relieved by Anton Khudobin. For now, consider the 31-year-old Denver native day-to-day until an update is available.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...