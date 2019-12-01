Stars' Ben Bishop: Expected between pipes
Bishop is expected to draw the road start for Sunday's game against Minnesota, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Bishop was a hard-luck loser in his last start against the Blues, stopping 37 of 39 shots in the game. His season has been excellent to this point, racking up a 9-6-1 record along with a 2.22 GAa and .928 save percentage. The 33-year-old will be an intreguing DFS option for Sunday's game, as the Wild rank just 25th in the league with 26 points through 26 games this campaign.
