Stars' Ben Bishop: Expected to miss multiple games
Bishop is expected to be sidelined for one week due to a lower-body injury, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
It appears as though Bishop was able to avoid major injury, but he'll still likely miss Dallas' next four contests at a minimum while in recovery mode. The Stars are expected to promote Landon Bow from the minors to fill in as their backup until Bishop is given the green light to return.
