Bishop (lower body) is scheduled to start Saturday against the Canucks, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Check back prior to puck drop to ensure Bishop remains Dallas' scheduled starter. Keep in mind that he must be taken off injured reserve to be eligible to play. Bishop, assuming he returns Saturday, will have missed five games with a lower-body injury. On the season, the Stars' netminder is 8-5-1 with a 2.33 GAA and .923 save percentage.