Stars' Ben Bishop: Expected to return Saturday
Bishop (lower body) is scheduled to start Saturday against the Canucks, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Check back prior to puck drop to ensure Bishop remains Dallas' scheduled starter. Keep in mind that he must be taken off injured reserve to be eligible to play. Bishop, assuming he returns Saturday, will have missed five games with a lower-body injury. On the season, the Stars' netminder is 8-5-1 with a 2.33 GAA and .923 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...