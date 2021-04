Bishop (knee) is expected to get on the ice with the Stars' taxi squad Saturday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

This is clearly a step in the right direction for Bishop, but he'll undoubtedly need to log a number of full practices with the main group before being cleared for game action. The veteran netminder has yet to play this season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee Oct. 21.