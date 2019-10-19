Stars' Ben Bishop: Expected to start in Philly
Bishop is listed as the projected starter in David Satriano's NHL.com preview of Saturday's game against the Flyers.
Bishop's Stars are just 1-7-1 to open the season, with Bishop carrying a personal 1-4-1 mark to go with a 2.83 GAA and .899 save percentage. Last year's Vezina Trophy finalist has been a major disappointment to start the season, but perhaps a matchup with a Flyers team that's dropped three straight games is just what Bishop needs to turn his season around.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.