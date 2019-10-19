Stars' Ben Bishop: Expected to start in Philly

Bishop is listed as the projected starter in David Satriano's NHL.com preview of Saturday's game against the Flyers.

Bishop's Stars are just 1-7-1 to open the season, with Bishop carrying a personal 1-4-1 mark to go with a 2.83 GAA and .899 save percentage. Last year's Vezina Trophy finalist has been a major disappointment to start the season, but perhaps a matchup with a Flyers team that's dropped three straight games is just what Bishop needs to turn his season around.