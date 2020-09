Bishop (undisclosed) led the team to the ice in warmups and is expected to start Game 5 against the Avalanche on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

A previous report suggested that Bishop would miss his ninth consecutive game but he looks ready to get back in action. Prior to his injury, the 33-year-old appeared in two games since the NHL returned to play, allowing eight goals on 58 shots. He'll look to finish off the series and give Dallas a spot in the Western Conference finals.