Stars' Ben Bishop: Expected to start next two contests

Bishop will likely tend the twine Tuesday against Colorado, and Thursday versus Edmonton.

With Dallas about to head out on a five game road trip, head coach Ken Hitchcock wants Bishop to start the first two contests, and Kari Lehtonen to receive the action for Friday's tilt. Although Bishop has been playing well this season notching a 2.09 GAA and a .928 save percentage, he's given up seven goals in his last two games. The 30-year-old will look to get back on track against a Colorado team who've lost their last three games.